The Ghana Education Service (GES) has started a stakeholder consultation to provide the President a blueprint that will guide the reopening of Basic, Junior High and Senior High Schools.

In March this year, the President of Ghana, as part of measures put in place to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19, placed a ban on all public gatherings which in essence led to the closure of all schools both private and public.

Ahead of a possible review and reopening of schools, the GES has sought the inputs of all stakeholders in the education sector including the National Association of Graduate Teachers on measures to ensure the safety of both teachers and students should schools be reopened.

According to a statement from the Ghana Education Service sighted by Mynewsgh.com, all stakeholders have been invited to contribute their ideas on how the schools can ensure there’s safety and maximum security if pupils are allowed to go back to school.