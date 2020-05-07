Private school teachers wailing over unpaid salaries will have to watch and pray as President Nana Akufo-Addo considers their plea for a stimulus package.

Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said this in response to a question as to what the government is doing for the hungry teachers on Wednesday’s edition of Adom TV’s The Big Agenda, hosted by Captain Smart.

Four million, one hundred thousand people are currently taught in Ghana’s private schools. The over 500 private schools, though providing 30 percent of Ghana’s education needs, are so poor that many pay their teachers between 200 and 300 Cedis a month.

Since the government closed all schools as part of the Covid-19 containment policy, teachers have been home without being paid, as most parents wouldn’t pay school fees for no tuition.

A non-governmental organisation called Neogenics Education Group has been crusading of late for the private school proprietors and teachers.

The Lead Consultant of the group, Grant Bulmuo, enumerated the schools’ challenges on The Big Agenda.

In response, Dr Adutwum said plans must be put in place to cushion businesses against such pandemics and business hiccups, going forward.

Watch video for more: