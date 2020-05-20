Teacher Unions are outraged by the possibility of the Ghana Education Service (GES) reopening schools though the Coronavirus infections continue to increase.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best Rapper, Elorm Adabla, known in showbiz as E.L, also thinks that the GES should exercise restraint in its quest to get the academic calendar back on track.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Radio Central, E.L was quizzed as to whether it is prudent for schools to be reopened sooner or later.

He advised: “The numbers are still going up so I don’t know what they mean by things are safe because as per my observations and my knowledge the numbers are still rising.

“No where in the world right now have schools been opened for students to attend. So I will advise that we should hold on a little longer because there is no need for us to rush to go back into the world and get hurt or get sick.

“If Coronavirus should escalate in Ghana just like what happened in some foreign countries, the effects will surely be devastating due to the fact that we are still a third world country.”