The Deputy Minister for Education Yaw Osei Adutwum has dismissed reports of dates being set for schools’ reopening across the country.

Dr. Adutwum says when a decision is made on the subject, it would be communicated to the entire country.

Reports on social media last week suggested that basic and secondary schools will resume in September after closed in March as part of measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

No dates for schools’ reopening, says Adutwum

But speaking on JoyNews’ ‘Beyond the Lockdown’ programme, the Deputy Minister said “whatever you see on social media, don’t trust it.”

He urged all students to partake in the digital learning platforms provided by schools and the government when possible.

According to Dr. Adutwum, what is important at the moment is defeating the novel coronavirus disease.

Once that is done, life in general can return to normalcy, he told listeners of the show.

Take advantage of more time

The Deputy Minister also urged students, especially finalists, to take advantage of the more time they have on their hands.

He said they should prepare adequately so that when “government makes the determination that you are going to take your exam…you would be ready.”

According to Dr. Adutwum, the WAEC has made no determinations yet as to when final year students at the Junior High and Senior Hugh levels would write their papers.

“WAEC and Ghana Education Service (GES) are closely monitoring the Covid-19 pandemic to choose a suitable date for students,” he said.