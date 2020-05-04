This year’s edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) will no longer take place between June and July.

This decision comes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The production company responsible for the beloved NSMQ competition, Prime Time, will release a new date for the championship as soon as one becomes available.

The National Science and Maths Quiz seeks to promote the study of science and mathematics among students at the senior high school level.

The 2019 edition the prestigious high school competition was won by St. Augustine’s College after they defeated defending champions, St. Peter’s SHS (PERSCO) and Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon.