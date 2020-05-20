Ghanaian lawyer, Sandra Anokobiah, known for her sweet taste for fashion and travelling around, has celebrated her birthday indoors.

Regardless of the coronavirus, she put in an effort to make her birthday a remarkable one this year with a mini party that saw her showing off her twerking skills in videos that are making rounds on social media.

Serwaa Amihere was among the few guests and she enjoyed the celebrant twerking.

Other celebrities spotted at the party which, reportedly happened on the eve of her birthday, were Nana Aba Anamoah, Moesha Boduong, who also put up a dancing show, and Salma Mumin who passed through with her new sports car.

Check out the video below: