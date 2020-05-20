General Manager of Savannah Waste Management Services Limited in the Northern Region, Peter Dawuni has appealed to Ghanaians to take seriously the disinfection and fumigation exercise by Zoomlion in collaboration with corporate entities and individuals.

According to him, one surest to fight the virus simply is to disinfect homes, offices and observe the Ghana Health Services (GHS) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols such as washing hands with soup and running water, usage of hand sanitizers, observing social distancing and the avoidance of hand shaking among others.

He underscored the need for banks and corporate institutions to also take advantage of the company’s cut down pricing model as support to Ghanaians towards curbing the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Dawuni said the fight against COVID-19 is a collective and integrated responsibility.

“Every body must take keen interest in the fight because the virus fears no one and so at our individual levels we must take up the challenge to fight it” he stated.

The General Manager who was speaking during the fumigation and disinfection of the Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco) disclosed his outfit’s 24/7 availability to partner individuals to deal with this global pandemic through disinfection and to a large extend fumigation.

“It is important that mothers incorporate disinfection budget in their daily activities to ensure that their wards and husbands are properly protected.

It is time to close our differences and commonly deal with this COVID-19 pandemic” he stressed.