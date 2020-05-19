

Teacher Unions in the country have kicked against plans by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to re-open schools should President Nana Akufo-Addo decide to review the ban on public gathering.



Teacher Unions kicking against the move include: the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Graduate Association of Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union.



In a letter to the Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the Teacher Unions argued that, schools, if re-opened ,could become incubation centres for the pandemic given the unlimited social interactions and movements among students.

They also argued that items needed for the strict observance of the prescribed protocols ie clean running water for frequent hand washing, alcohol based hand sanitisers and face masks for students and teachers were not available in schools.

