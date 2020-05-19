General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has described as jokers, the current leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He says the actions and inaction of the leadership are the worst the party has ever had.

His comment comes after an allegation from the NDC accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of conniving with the NPP to rig the 2020 polls.

At a press conference in Accra on Thursday, May 14, 2020, the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, mentioned three key actors, the NPP, EC and National Identification Authority, which, he alleged, were conspiring to suppress votes in the strongholds of the NDC.

But, speaking on Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues on Monday, May 18, 2020, Mr Boadu said the actions of the NDC showed they were not serious.

He said the EC, on March 25, invited all political parties for an Inter Party Advisory Committee meeting with registration of voters as agenda.

John Boadu

But, the NDC did not attend.

He said, the NDC, coming back to insinuate that the other stakeholders plotted against it on matters that were discussed in a meeting it boycotted, was an indication of leadership of jokers. He told host, Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

“There is no logical sequence to link a connivance between NPP and EC in rigging the 2020 elections”, he averred.

Mr Boadu believes the NDC leadership should call on the EC to outline its measures to them so that they can implement to cover the shame they have brought to their [NDC] members.