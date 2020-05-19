The Weija Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour, Bernard Bentil, has sentenced 55-year-old Osman Mununi to two years imprisonment for slashing his son’s ear over GH¢250.00.

Mr Mununi assaulted his son over claims he had stolen the money at Obom in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

He pleaded guilty after the Police Prosecutor DSP Gariba Basomii, narrated his offence to the Presiding Judge.

He was charged with two counts: Using Offensive Weapon and Causing Harm.

But his demeanor, according to the judge, resulted in him serving concurrently, reducing his sentence to two years.

Ex-wife of the accused and mother of the victim, Salamatu Adamu, commenting on the sentencing, explained she could not rejoice because it hurts to see someone she had a history with suffer for his deeds.

The victim, appealed to the court to re -consider the judgement by reducing it to one year term since he is in the period of fasting.

The Weija Divisional Domestic Violence and Victims Coordinator, ASP Rosemary Votiah, said she was overwhelmed by the judgement because the accused made the job simple.

She advised parents and guardians to be circumspect in how they treat children because there are laws in the country.