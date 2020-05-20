Nana Attakora Amaniampong, a member of Ghana’s U-17 World Cup-winning team, has called on Ghanaians to offer coach C.K. Akonnor the needed support to succeed.

Coach Akonnor, 45, is the new Ghana coach on a two year deal.

“CK Akonnor needs to be given more time to work,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“He unfortunately came at a time when there was no football. Ghanaians had lost interest in football then but I believe with the necessary support, he will succeed.

“I will call on Ghanaians to unite and support him and I believe he will win trophies,” he added.

Coach Akonnor was named as Kwesi Appiah’s replacement earlier this year by the Ghana Football Association.

He is deputised by David Duncan.