A member of the Ghana U-17 World Cup-winning team, Nana Attakora Amaniampong, has revealed how they won the U-17 World Cup.

The team, led by Coach Samuel Arday, defeated Brazil 3:2 on penalties at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

According to the cup winner, who also played for Freiburger SC in the German Bundesliga, the players did not have a permanent playing position which was the origination of the famous tactics ‘multi-system’.

“We were confident ahead of the tournament in Ecuador,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

READ ALSO

“All the players were willing to sacrifice for the country. We accepted to play in any position and the coach was pleased with us.

“I think that brought the best in us and we were able to win the trophy,” he said.

The defensive midfielder, who is currently residing in Germany, urged his son, who is following his footsteps, to offer his best whenever he is given an uncomfortable position in his career as a footballer.

“My son is playing here in Germany and I have asked him to give his best when he is being played out of his best position.

“If you are able to do that as a player, I think every coach will like to work with you. He is young and I hope to see him succeed.”

Asked if his son will play for Ghana, he said, “Well, that is up to him but I will like to see him play always.”