Confederation of African Football Media Officer, Dr Prince Pamboe, has rubbished calls for the resumption of football insisting they are irresponsible and should not be entertained.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended all football activities amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The GFA is set to take a decision on June 30 on what happens next but even before that, Dr Pamboe has slammed football administrators who are pressuring the Ghana FA to resume the suspended competitions.

He told Adom FM‘s Kobby Stonne: “It is more than irresponsible for anybody to force to start it (football in Ghana) when there isn’t 100% safety.

“It is only the Ghana Health Service that can determine when certain activities like churches and others can resume before we even think about restarting our game.

“That is why some of us suggested that we cancel everything and prepare for a fresh start at a later date when situations normalise.

“Some club administrators are pushing for football to come back but it will not be proper to risk human lives when 100% safety cannot be guaranteed,” he added.