The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, has taken to social media to celebrate his adorable lookalike son.

Mr Kantanka Jnr shared some adorable photos and penned a lovely message to the young boy as he turns a year old today, December 17, 2020.

Aside their fair complexion, there is a striking resemblance in his looks with his father which has got many drool over his physiques.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr and his son, Kofi

Appreciating that time is of essence, he indicated his son is 10 years old and it still feels like just yesterday.

“Eiii it feels like just yesterday when I walked out of the exam room at GIMPA; 10 years eeii. Time really flies. Happy birthday, Kofi,” he wrote on Instagram.

Expressing his undying love for the son he prayed that his heart desires would be granted in the coming years.

“May this day bring everything your good heart really desires. U already born with a diamond spoon. I pray for nothing but wisdom and strength. Love u soo much my boy,” he added.