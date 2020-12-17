A Ghanaian woman, Edith Awuah, who has been driving a taxi at the Atomic Junction taxi rank for four years in Accra, says she prefers driving a taxi to teaching.

According to the woman, who is also a professional teacher with over 20-years experience, driving for money is flexible than teaching.

She explained that she has been a teacher all her life but driving makes her comfortable because I can choose to come to work or not but with teaching you have to go even if you’re not well. Also, I dislike writing the lesson notes, she said.

I was a teacher at Association School in Accra before I took a study leave… I left to China and learnt the language while studying and teaching. I stayed there for five years.

She said China has an improved educational system, adding that, teachers are paid better compared to Ghana.

In China, I taught English to kids and even the classroom decor would make you want to learn as a pupil. But here in Ghana, everything is left raw and it seems like a do-or-die affair. The salary difference is huge. China’s salary is better than that of Ghana, ” she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.

Presently, she would like to train jobless females to drive so they can make a living for themselves and their families, hence will need support to make her initiative feasible.

Check out the video below: