The Electoral Commission (EC) has clarified the disparities in the presidential election results percentages declared on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

In a statement, the EC acknowledged that the Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa “inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast.”

“The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson,” the EC said in the statement issued Thursday morning, December 10, 2020.

The EC has since provided a summary of the 2020 presidential election results without the Techiman South constituency.

Already, the NDC has said it rejects the results of the elections.

Below is the summary from EC: