Apostle Kwadwo Safo gifted the Ghana Armed Forces a brand new Kantanka Armoured car during the 40th Kristo Asafo exhibition to aid their activities.

Kwadwo Safo Junior, during the presentation, made it known that the design was a request from the leaders of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He stated that upon seeing the car, they wasted no time to finish it up since that is what they do best.

