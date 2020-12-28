During the 40th Kristo Asafo Tech Exhibition which took place on Sunday, December 27, 2020, the Ghanaian automobile giant exhibited cars that were ready for the market.

A section of Ghanaians expressed delight at the cars and other electronic gadgets the Kantanka group exhibited.

At the exhibition, the Kantanka Amoaniwah EV Price was announced by the Kantanka company to cost between GH¢40,000.00-GH¢50,000.00.

READ ALSO:

Safo Kantanka Jnr causes stir with cute ‘Wakanda forever’ photo

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr celebrates lookalike son [Photos]

The group also announced that they have manufactured a brand new vehicle for the President.

Watch the video below: