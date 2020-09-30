CEO of Kantanka Automobile and son of Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has dazzled fans with a recent photo which saw him standing tall and proud.

The photo, on the official Instagram page of the accomplished automobile CEO saw him striking a pose like he was the Black Panther.

Safo Kantanka Jnr was seen striking the “Wakanda Forever” pose culled from the black-themed superhero movie, Black Panther.

On his part, however, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr localized the global symbol and attributed it to his Ashanti clan.

He was seen wearing a designer Fendi T-shirt, trouser and slippers to make the trinity of his fashion sense complete.

He stood somewhere which looked like a lobby of a house as he posed looking away from the camera.

After posting the rather iconic superhero-themed photo, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr captioned it: “ADUANA FOREVER”