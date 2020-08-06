Kwadwo Safo Junior, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kantanka Group of Companies, has released videos showing how its new brand of Uber-like cars is being made at the factory.

Along with the videos on the personal Twitter handle of Mr Safo Jnr, the renowned CEO indicated that the new cars are named Kantanka Amoanimah.

READ ALSO:

In the first footage, the workers are seen manually fixing different parts of the car doors while the car is very much in its ‘skeletal’ stage.

In the second video, the car is already beginning to look great and the staff, who were dressed in red, are seen making some connections on the dashboard.

Check them out:

Let’s go on the Journey together. Making of the new Kantanka Amoanimah @KantankaAuto pic.twitter.com/2dTYjncAmz — Kwadwo Safo Jnr (@kwadwosafo_Jnr) August 4, 2020