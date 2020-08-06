Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has given the Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, a 48-hour ultimatum to show up in Parliament and account for how much revenue the country has made since contracting Kelni GVG.

The Speaker issued the ultimatum after the Minister on three consecutive times failed to show up in Parliament to respond to a question filed by the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Nartey George on the controversial Kelni GVG deal.

The government, through the Ministries of Communication and Finance, signed an $89 million contract in December 2017 with Kelni GVG Limited.

READ ALSO:

The contract was to develop and implement a common platform for traffic monitoring, revenue assurance, mobile money monitoring and fraud management. The contract with Kelni GVG also seeks to deal with revenue losses and simbox fraud involving telecommunication companies.

Apart from the Kelni GVG contract, the Minister was also expected to brief Parliament on the status of the national data centre after the commercialisation agreement.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, informed the House that he is trying to locate the Minister to appear before the House to respond to the question but all efforts have been unsuccessful.

But the explanation by the Majority Leader did not sit well with the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, who was very upset about the Minister’s conduct.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, later in his ruling, directed the Minister to appear before the House on Friday to respond to the questions filed by the MP.