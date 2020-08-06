The book, written by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, sought to catalogue events that took place in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from its PNDC days with Jerry John Rawlings being the leader.

However, it has come under serious scrutiny since its launch and the founder of the NDC, who happens to be the protagonist, has taken a serious view of some of its contents.

He has indicated that he will soon deal with what he referred to as an attempt by Prof. Ahwoi to denigrate him by peddling falsehood about him.

Interestingly, not many people have realised that the foreword of the book, which has been described as having the potential to ruin the NDC’s chances in the upcoming elections, was written by the party’s running mate probably before being chosen to partner its candidate.

Read what Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang wrote: