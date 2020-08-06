Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr, is of the view that National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) stalwart, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi‘s ‘Working with Rawlings’ book is wrongly timed.

According to Mr Baako, the timing of the publication has a likelihood of messing the party up, especially as the country heads to the December polls.

“Ahwoi is a very strategic, intelligent and sharp person and I’ve asked myself about the timing of the release. When you do content analysis, it appears some people are disputing,” he said.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he argued there is no doubt the book was good despite the bone of contentions over some parts of the content.

“It is a good effort and some of us have not been able to do such exploits so we need to respect him and not rubbish it but let me be honest the timing of the release of this book relative to the NDC as a political machinery, questions arise.

“Coherence, cohesion relative to the campaign, considering the timing. I’m wondering whether it’s positive or negative for the party,” he bemoaned.