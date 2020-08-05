Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has reacted to the Electoral Commission (EC) exceeding its 15 million voter registration target.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday, the Ghanaian politician said the 15 million is an indication that the country’s population is more than 32 million.

To him, though the Ghana Statistical Service has not undertaken this year’s census, he believes the service should up its game.

“If you get to 15 million, then it means your population is more than 30 million. It is an indication that the Ghana Statistical Service is not doing that job well. If a country gets 15 million, it means the population is more than 32 million.

READ ALSO:

“Because ideally, if you have 15 million, normally it should be between 44 to 48 percent and so if you are striking 44 percent which is 15 million, you would realise that it is above 30 million and that is how I do my calculations,” he said.

The EC on Monday announced at the ‘Let the Citizen Know Forum’ “it has exceeded its 15 million voter registration target.”

According to the Commission, over 15.1 million voters had been registered as of Saturday, August 1, 2020.

A Deputy Chairman of the Commission, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, highlighted what the Commission called a major milestone.

But the businessman asked what he makes of Ashanti region not being able to hit three million, Mr Agyapong said he is not worried.

“Why will I be worried though the Ashanti Region is our stronghold? I know a constituency in the Ashanti region, they used to register 5,000 but because of the monitoring, they have registered 1,000 people,” he said.

To him, the Greater Accra region is recording a very high number of registered voters because a lot of people failed to travel due to coronavirus and so he is of the firm conviction that they will vote for the New Patriotic Party.

Listen to audio above: