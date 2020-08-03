The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has exceeded its target of registering 15 million eligible Ghanaian voters across the country.

This was announced by the electoral body in a media interaction on Monday, August 3.

Speaking at the media interaction, Chairperson for the EC, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, noted that her outfit was determined and desirous of having a credible voters’ register that ‘reflects Ghanaians only.’

“Our desire and determination is to have a credible register that reflects Ghanaians only and eligible voters only,” she said.

THESE ALSO:

Speaking further, she said her outfit will expunge names of non-Ghanaians who have found their way onto the register.

“We will do our best to expunge the names of non-Ghanaians who have found their way onto the register,” she noted.