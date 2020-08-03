Mrs Jean Mensa, EC boss

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has exceeded its target of registering 15 million eligible Ghanaian voters across the country.

This was announced by the electoral body in a media interaction on Monday, August 3.

Speaking at the media interaction, Chairperson for the EC, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, noted that her outfit was determined and desirous of having a credible voters’ register that ‘reflects Ghanaians only.’

“Our desire and determination is to have a credible register that reflects Ghanaians only and eligible voters only,” she said.

Speaking further, she said her outfit will expunge names of non-Ghanaians who have found their way onto the register.

“We will do our best to expunge the names of non-Ghanaians who have found their way onto the register,” she noted.




