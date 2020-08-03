Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (MP), has engaged the Office of the Chief Justice to ensure the establishment of a specialised court to deal with copyright issues and other related matters with regards to the Creative Arts Industry.

In a press release, signed by the Creative Arts Ministry, it said the move aims to protect the rights and interests of creatives in the arts sector.

The establishment of a specialized court to address the specific needs of the Creative Arts Industry has been a priority of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government.

The contribution of this important industry to the economy of the country is recognized by Government, and the need to safeguard and promote same cannot be overemphasized.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has engaged the Office of the Chief Justice to ensure the establishment of a specialized court to deal with issues of the industry.

It is hereby announced that the Honourable Chief Justice has approved the establishment of a specialized court, as a division of the High Court to deal with copyright and other related matters pertaining to the Creative Arts Industry.

It is the expectation of Government that this court will facilitate the effective and expeditious resolution of specific disputes that affect the Creative Arts Industry to protect the rights and interests of creative practitioners.

The Ministry is consultation with the Judicial Service shall communicate the modalities for the Court in the next legal year which commences in October 2020.

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (MP)

(Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture)

