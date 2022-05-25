The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, has expressed his determination to support Ghana’s tourism drive which is aimed at making the country the tourism hub of Africa.

In this regard, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and the office of the New York Mayor will work out joint strategies to achieve the desired results.

Mr Adams was speaking after the title of a Tourism Ambassador was bestowed on him by the Tourism Minister, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, in New York over the weekend on the sideline of a Global Citizen Prize and Summit event.

The Global Citizen Prize and Summit seek to recognize the work of remarkable changemakers working to end extreme poverty in their own communities and foster social change across the globe.

Mr Adams expressed his readiness to help increase the number of tourists from New York in particular and the United States to Ghana, adding that Ghana has all the attractions to enhance international tourism.

“I have been to Ghana, and I enjoyed my stay in that beautiful country. Ghana is a peaceful country with a globally respected precedence,” Mr Adams emphasized.

He noted that the launch of ‘The Year of Return’ project by President Akufo-Addo was a clear indication of Ghana’s commitment to rally the black race and unite them to their motherland.

Dr Awal, on his part, stated that America is the biggest source of international arrivals to Ghana, accounting for about 30% of all tourists over the years.

He said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s goal is to attract two million international tourists to Ghana annually from 2024.

Dr Awal added that the support from the New York Mayor would help achieve this objective.

The Minister said that Ghana has a rich and diverse culture as well as over 30 forts and castles which make the country an attractive tourism destination.

Dr Awal noted that tourism is not just a source of leisure but also an opportunity to promote trade and investment. He also congratulated Mr Adams for being the second black mayor of New York.

