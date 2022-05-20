Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has reacted to a claim by fellow actor, Sunsum Ahuofe, that she refused to kiss him in a movie.

Sunsum, known in private life as Yaw Adu, disclosed in a recent interview that Vivian Jill once refused to kiss him on set.

According to Sunsum, he was pained when Vivian Jill’s prevented him from doing his role well.

But Vivian Jill who admitted that the incident happened said it was not deliberate.

The beautiful actress explained that, she was new in the movie industry and was not comfortable doing kissing scenes.

Vivian Jill said Sumsum is now a very good friend after the unfortunate incident.

Watch video below for the full interview