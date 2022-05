Actress, Yvonne Nelson has subtly jabbed broadcast journalist, Kevin Taylor for calling her a hypocrite.

Mr. Taylor’s wondered why the actress will demonstrate against former President Mahama in 2015 during the power crisis popular known as ‘dumsor’ but has refused to do same under President Akufo-Addo in wake of the economic crisis.

But reacting to this on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Yvonne Nelson said she doesn’t know Kevin Taylor even exists.

