A group of irate youth at Karimenga in the North East region has set a police checkpoint ablaze after personnel allegedly shot a female pillion rider.

The victim identified as Talata Wuni was said to have been offered a lift by a motor rider who crashed into the police barricade and sped off.

The Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP David Fianko-Okyere confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He explained that, the policemen who were on a stop and search duty on the Bolgatanga-Tamale road fired a shot to demobilise the rider whom they suspected to be a criminal.

But the bullet accidentally hit the lady who fell from the motorbike.

However, ASP Fianko-Okyere said the rider sped off leaving the victim on the ground.

The police, he said rushed her to the hospital and later arrested the rider who is currently in custody.

The victim, according to ASP Fianko-Okyere is responding to treatment at the Upper East Regional hospital.

He said the Command has paid the medical bills and will continue to support her to recover.

ASP Fianko-Okyere added that, the suspect will be put before court.