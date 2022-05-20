The Ministry of Education (MoE) has urged the public to disregard regard reports that the government will not be able to provide textbooks for the new curriculum until 2024.

A statement issued by the Ministry on Friday, May 20 said the provisions of the textbooks have only delayed but does not mean they would be available in 2024 as some people have stated.

Meanwhile, over 150,000 teacher resource packs have been distributed to teachers across the country to enhance teaching and learning.

“The Ministry of Education has noted with surprise news publications making rounds, which purport that the government is unable to provide schools with textbooks for the new curriculum until 2024. The Ministry encourages the public to disregard such false publications, which are merely motivated by the mischief of some individuals.

“That notwithstanding, a comprehensive Quality Assurance Review, coupled with the conclusion of all procurement processes by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), contracts have been signed and publishers have 120 days to complete their mandate from the day of signing,” the statement said.

The Ministry says it is working closely with all stakeholders to ensure students in basic schools get the needed texts for their studies.

It added that it is committed to providing quality education to Ghanaian students.

