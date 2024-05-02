The National Association of Institutional Suppliers raised concerns over the intended re-painting of school buildings and the introduction of new uniforms for public basic schools nationwide announced by the Ministry of Education.
The Association has vowed to resist any attempts by the Ministry to render them jobless, stating this is not the first time such reports have been circulated.
In a statement, they indicated most of their members lost their contracts in the technical/vocational institutes when, under the guise of the establishment of Ghana TVET Service, all schools were directed to wear black and white.