The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, says contrary to reports that the Ministry is set to commence a rebranding initiative to transform the appearance of public basic schools across the country, the project is only targeted at specific students and new structures.

This follows an announcement by the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, that his sector has rolled out a new set of uniforms for basic school students as part of an initiative to rebrand public education.

Again, the Ministry is expected to repaint all schools from their current brown and yellow hues to a vibrant blue and white palette.

Speaking during a forum titled: “The free SHS story” held in Accra, Dr. Adutwum emphasised, “We are switching to blue and white. We are painting all the schools to give them an attractive outlook. This is the transformation Ghana deserves and it is coming.”

He further added that: “We are rebranding public schools. No brown and yellow, blue and white, and we are changing the uniforms too. This is President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s Ghana. We have begun the transformation.”

This move, which marks the second uniform change under the Akufo-Addo administration, following the alteration introduced by the former Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in 2019, has been met with mixed reactions.

But clarifying the statement made by the Sector Minister, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng said, “Similar to senior high schools, junior high schools may have options for uniforms, but it doesn’t imply a widespread change.”

He stressed that the emphasis is on enhancing the aesthetic of new school facilities and not altering existing ones.

Mr Kwarteng added that “contrary to the reports, the Ministry of Education isn’t changing uniforms for all public schools. Neither is the Ministry repainting existing ones.”

Meanwhile, the initiative has sparked some public debate, with the Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak, describing it as a misplaced priority.

Dr Apaak highlighted the pressing issues facing public basic schools, including arrears in capitation grants, school feeding challenges and a lack of textbooks and furniture.

“In spite of these glaring and debilitating challenges, why will the government seek to spend resources in rebranding our public basic schools by introducing a new uniform?,” Dr Apaak stressed.

