Reigning FA Cup champions, Dreams FC, has their sights set on disrupting Zamalek SC’s impressive away record in the ongoing 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League outfit is set to host the Egyptian powerhouse for the return leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Zamalek has remained undefeated in all four of their away matches in the Confederation Cup so far.

Nevertheless, Dreams FC’s General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, is optimistic about ending Zamalek’s unbeaten streak away from home to secure a spot in the final.

“Records are meant to be broken,” he told Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“Zamalek are a good side but this is Dreams FC and we were not given a chance but playing at home, we are confident of progressing to the final” he stated.

In the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium last week, Dreams FC held Zamalek SC to a goalless draw.

The upcoming game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

In a bid to mobilise a significant turnout, the club has announced free entry to all stands except for the VIP and VVIP stands.

