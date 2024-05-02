Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has reiterated his commitment to fight corruption through the digitization if elected as President.

The Vice President was speaking to leaders of the Christian Community in the Western Region as part of his two-day campaign tour to that Region.

According to him, the introduction of the Ghana Card has, for instance, helped to clear ghost names on the government’s payroll and the SSNIT payroll.

He explained that, people can no longer use other people’s fingerprints in any transaction.

“One thing about the Ghana card, which has really helped us, is that it really eliminates ghost names. Because the Ghana card is about your fingerprints but ghosts don’t have fingerprints. So once we say everyone should confirm their fingerprints, the ghosts run away” he said.

According to him the Controller and Accountant General’s payroll as well SSNIT Pensions and National Service payroll are all devoid of ghost names because of the Ghana card, and that best explains his commitment to fight corruption through digitalization.

During the meeting with the clergy, the Vice President said he believes strongly that, God can use him to make Ghana a prosperous nation.

“I believe that I can do something for Ghana. I believe that God uses everybody he wants to use to change the society. I believe that something good can come from Walewale and if God says that if it should come from Walewale, it will come from Walewale.” – he said.

Dr. Bawumia is continuing his two-day visit to the Western Region and will proceed to the Western North Region on May 3rd to continue his Regional Campaign Tour.

