Ghanaian rapper and singer, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, known in the entertainment industry as Feli Nuna is convinced her craft is not appreciated in Ghana.

According to her, she is undervalued by players in the Ghanaian music industry.

“I feel like Ghanaians don’t appreciate me. I know I am highly underrated cos I am not at the top,” she said.

Speaking on #Asempashowbizreview on Asempa FM, Nuna said she is working hard to get to the top despite being underrated.

“I am working to get to the top, you know how I do it. I believe in God’s timing so me I don’t rush” she stressed.

Feli Nuna who is currently promoting her single ‘Towel’ said the song is inspiring.

“Even in Towel, I said that I know I am late to the party but I am not rushing. That line is actually deep for me. Even though I have worked so hard and I feel I’m not appreciated for what I have done but I believe that God’s time is the best”, Feli Nuna said.

Feli Nuna is the brain behind the songs Towel, Awola, Gelaway, and Love Me Now.