Ghanaian rapper and singer, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, known as Feli Nuna in the showbiz industry, has said TikTok is not the only platform to promote a song.

According to her, she believes TikTok forms part of the platforms used in promoting music and art.

“I think it’s one of the promotional avenues for music or even a brand but I don’t believe that it’s the only way to promote a song,” she said.

“There are other people promoting their songs on various social media channels but TikTok is the new thing,” she added.

Elaborating more on Hitz FM’s #DaybreakHitz show, she mentioned that most people are utilizing the TikTok app because people love to explore new things.

“As a generation we all like to jump up on something new so I feel like that’s how come people are jumping on it”, Nuna indicated.

The songwriter further stated “it’s also a new and nice creative outlet for people to express music or art in ways that we’ve not seen before so it’s not the only way.”

“You don’t need to make it look like if you don’t promote your song on TikTok, your song wouldn’t go far or blow up,” she added.

“It’s a nice way and you can explore that avenue as well,” Nuna reiterated.

ALSO READ: