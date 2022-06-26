CEO of Crime Check Foundation, a television channel dedicated to the fight against crime, as well as a staff of GBC, has buried his wife amidst tears.

Meena, the spouse of Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, passed on on June 18 after being rushed to the ICU three days prior.

She was buried on June 25, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Her funeral attracted scores of sympathizers who mourned her amidst tears.

In a post Mr Kwarteng made to bid his wife farewell, he prayed for God to situate her at the best side of paradise where she will not feel any pain no more.

“My dearest Meena. It is so difficult for me as you go home today. I still refuse to believe it till I finally see your face to be sure you are no more. But If you are truly gone, am deeply comforted with the knowledge of where you are. May the Almighty Allah grant you more comfort in His blessed garden where there is no pain nor discomfort. You will forever and ever remain in my heart,” he said.

