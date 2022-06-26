Budding artiste Yaw Tog has admonished upcoming musicians to be spiritually fortified before venturing into music.

His advice comes at the back of some bitter experiences he purported to have faced when he had a breakthrough in his career.

Yaw Tog became a household name after he popularized the Kumericans after featuring them in his hit song, Sore.

Sore is the biggest hit of his career, having garnered over five million views on YouTube and topping other global charts.

However, Yaw Tog could not capitalise on the enviable feat to dominate the industry, and he has been shoved aside by other new generational artistes.

Reacting to his setback in a tweet, the 19-year-old rapper admitted to being defeated, pushing the blame on spiritual damnation.

He, subtly attributed his problems to fake friends, admonishing upcoming artistes to be very wary of those they keep by their side.

Yaw Tog’s tweet has attracted scores of replies, with many seconding his warnings.

Others believe he simply faded out due to lack of hardwork, but the artiste is confident he will bounce back in the shortest possible time.