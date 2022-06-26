Highlife/Afrobeats singer, King Promise’s globetrotting has landed him in Amsterdam where he is currently enjoying a luxury lifestyle.

King Promise is enjoying the company of superstar Wizkid and American rapper, Lilbaby, as they take over the country with a shopping spree.

They were captured exploring some designer outfits ahead of their performances at the Oh My festival’s fifth year anniversary concert.

While Wizkid gave an electrifying performance last night, King Promise is expected to bring the country to a standstill later tonight.

Watch video below: