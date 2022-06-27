The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reiterated Ghana going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme is not on the table.

According to him, the government has started evaluating interventions to help solve the economic challenges.

“Other measures to be introduced after the evaluation. As I speak to you now, an IMF programme is not on the table. Finance Minister has reiterated that already, ” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

He continued that “The Minister said he is clear in his mind that there are domestic measures that can be employed to achieve two things that an IMF programme will give you. He said you need to work on inflows; you need to renegotiate the debt situation and you need expenditure discipline.”

To Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, just as the Finance minister stated, if all the measures can be achieved locally, “then you don’t need the headmaster standing on the door” he added.

Meanwhile, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has dropped hints of Ghana possibly going to the IMF for an economic bailout.

In series of tweets Monday morning, President Akufo-Addo’s cousin revealed that the much-touted Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) that was expected to inject some capital into the economy has delivered only 10 percent of the targeted revenue.

But the Information Minister said the government is concerned about difficulties in the system and therefore solutions and mitigating measures are on the way.

