A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has said he is not against the government seeking economic support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, any move or plan by the government to go to the IMF for a programme would be a matter of principle.

“Am I against an IMF programme in principle? No. I am not for an IMF programme that throws peanuts at us but imposes conditions that will end up hurting the poor, jobs and businesses more.

“Covid-19 and War in Ukraine are not of Africa’s doing, but more to our doom. A programme that pretends it is all our doing is doomed to fail,” he tweeted on Monday, June 27.

Gabby’s tweet

Mr Otchere-Darko said although the current economic difficulties faced by Ghana and other Africa countries are driven by external factors, the government is focused on implementing measures that will address them.

“We do something that will inject confidence in our capacity to ride this heavy storm and that something should happen pretty quickly.

“Are you against an IMF programme?” he asked.

He further tweeted that “If our programmes fail us and we are not able to get the confidence and the results in the fiscal space discipline, which we have to impose on ourselves, then we don’t have a choice”.