Excessive speeding has reportedly caused the death of a motor rider and severe injuries to another person at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Mumuni Saani, now deceased, was said to be in charge of an unregistered Haojin motorbike with one Fatawo Mohammed as a pillion rider on June 21, 2022.

According to the police, Saani and Fatawo were riding recklessly from Ahansonyewode heading towards Obuasi around 8:30 am on that fateful day.

Unfortunately for the two, on reaching Aboagye Krom near Tutuka, the speeding motorbike veered off the road and entered the nearside gutter.

Both sustained life-threatening injuries, and were quickly conveyed to the hospital for treatment, but Saani gave up the ghost.

The lifeless body of Saani has since been deposited in a mortuary for preservation and autopsy but Fatawo is responding to treatment in the hospital.

“On 21/06/2022 at about 0830 hours, suspect rider Mumuni Saani, 39, now deceased, was in charge of an unregistered Haojin motorbike with a pillion rider Fatawo Muhammed, riding from Ahansonyewode heading towards Obuasi.

“On reaching a section of the road at Aboagye Krom near Tutuka, he (Saani) rode dangerously and in the process veered off the road and entered the nearside gutter.

“Both the rider and his pillion sustained degrees of injuries and they were rushed to Obuasi AGA Hospital for treatment,” a police report from Obuasi said.

It added that, “rider Mumuni Saani died shortly on arrival. Body of the deceased was deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

The police report disclosed that investigations into the unfortunate accident were still underway.