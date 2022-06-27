Founder and CEO of EZ Street Records, CEO Pryme, has donated some cash to the parents of East Legon fire victims.

The American-based business mogul and his team visited the scene to sympathize with the parents who lost an eight-year-old and a five-year-old to the fire.

The unfortunate incident happened in the morning of Sunday, June 25, at East Legon, around the Galaxy International School.

Speaking to the CEO, he said this kind gesture was a token to assist the family and also an act to console them from their loss.

The bereaved family was presented with a cash donation and kind words from the CEO and his team.

EZ Street Records, a music distributing, publishing, and talent management company, has been set up to invest in music talents ready to excel with their craft.

The label is owned by American-based Ghanaian businessman, George Graham, also known as CEO Pryme, and was established in 2021 in America to assist young Ghanaian music talents who want the freedom to be creative.

Mr. Pryme said, “EZ Street Records was inspired by his experiences during his time as a musician signed to one of the sub-division labels of Atlantic Music, where he also worked as an intern responsible for brand management, etc.”

He used to sing and even got signed under a subsidiary of Atlantic Music Records. He dropped EPs, mixtapes, and even had songs with French Montana, 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Gucci Mane, etc.

EZ Street’s corporate headquarters is located in the USA and Ghana. The label is gearing up to be the world leader in music-based entertainment.

EZ Street Records is currently looking forward to signing up more Ghanaian music talents who are willing to expand their global reach.