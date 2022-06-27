A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and National Organiser Hopeful, Henry Osei Akoto, has escaped death in an accident.

Reports have it that the accident occurred at Achimota overhead in the Greater Accra Region on Monday 27th June. Mr Akoto’s vehicle got hit from the Achimota overhead, somersaulted three times and landed on the ground.

Mr Akoto on his Twitter page wrote: “I’m still alive and at the hospital.”

He has announced his intention to contest for the National Organiser position of the party whose national elections are slated for November this year.

According to him, his decision to contest the position was to realise his hopes of seeing able leaders in government positions.

Survived this just hours ago.



My vehicle got hit from the Achimota overhead, no rails, we fell from the overhead, somersaulted 3 times and landed on the ground.



I’m still alive and at the hospital. Thank God 🙏 pic.twitter.com/egnRx7EIp6 — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) June 26, 2022