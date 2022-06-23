Akufo-Addo terminates Juliana Cudjoe's appointment

The appointment of the President of the Greater Accra School Feeding Caterers Association, Juliana Cudjoe, as a member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, has been terminated.

This was done by President Akufo-Addo in a letter sighted by JoyNews.

The letter dated June 17, 2022, and signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, said “H.E. the President acting under Section (10) subsection (9a) of the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017, (Act 940) has revoked your appointment as a government appointee with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly with immediate effect.”

“You, therefore, cease to be a member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly accordingly.”

However, the reason for the action was not indicated in the letter.

But, recently, school feeding caterers across the country laid down their tools; demanding for the payment of their 2021 third-term arrears which she was very vocal about.

They also demanded an increase in the feeding grant for the pupils. They also threatened to abrogate their contracts with the government.

But the Caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, in a JoyNews interview, says the 68-day payment arrears owed school feeding caterers have been paid.

“We are here to make sure, we monitor the quality of food being prepared for the school children. We came here to also talk to the teachers and also the children themselves so that the story will be complete.

“We needed to find out for ourselves if they are actually cooking what they claim to be doing.

“We owed 68-days, we have paid all. The payment has been done,” she said.