Nigerian music star, Fireboy DML on Wednesday night broke down in tears over his latest global achievement.

This was after he performed on stage with Grammy award winner, Ed Sheeran to their hit song ‘Peru’.

The performance was held at Wembley Stadium in London, which has about 90,000 capacity.

Fireboy got emotional after becoming the first Afrobeats Artiste to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium pic.twitter.com/qJyadjOzs0 — Cazorla Harbey #Citizen (@CazorlaHarbey) June 29, 2022

The singer, in the viral video, was seemingly overwhelmed with emotions.

Fireboy released ‘Peru’ in July 2021 which hit the global waves and caught the attention of Ed Sheeran.

The ‘Bad Habit’ hitmaker hopped on the remix of the song.

‘Peru’ topped the Billboard Afroabeats Song for a few weeks. Currently, it is at number 4.

Afrobeats is taking center stage with Nigerian musicians getting global recognition.

Days ago, Tems won two awards at the BET Award alongside Wizkid.

In 2022 alone, the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy, Ckay and Tems have all collaborated with global stars and performed to a massive crowd in other countries.