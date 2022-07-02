Sammy Gyamfi was among the NDC bigwigs to quickly react to government’s recent decision to begin formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A statement, signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, indicated President Nana Akufo-Addo’s intention to engage the Fund for economic support.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC described the President’s move as “shameful and dishonest leader” after the former prior to his tenure in government was against the idea of seeking financial support.

“Posterity has a nice way of disgracing dishonest leaders. @NAkufoAddo and @MBawumia have been trapped by their own words. What a shame,” he tweeted on Friday.

"Posterity has a nice way of disgracing dishonest leaders. @NAkufoAddo and @MBawumia have been trapped by their own words. What a shame."

“For the first time in history, an oil rich country, some five years into oil production, is seeking a bailout from the IMF,” tweet from President Akufo-Addo, dated April 19, 2015, has also resurfaced online.

For the first time in #history, an oil rich country, some five years into oil production, is seeking a #bailout from the #IMF. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 19, 2015

