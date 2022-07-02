A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwarkye Ofosu, is certain government has shot itself in the foot by deciding to seek an IMF bailout.

According to him, the action has exposed their hypocrisy and double standards exhibited while the erstwhile Mahama administration went to IMF with its homegrown solutions.

“They will pay a heavy political price for their duplicity and disgraceful politics,” Mr Kwaye Ofosu stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

“Ordinarily, going to IMF should not generate any debate but it is now an issue because the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) demolished the institution while in opposition,” he said.

He cited how Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, known as the ‘economic wizkid’, hounded the Mahama government for running to IMF after mismanaging Ghana’s economy.

“I can only imagine the panic that has gripped Bawumia following the announcement of an IMF program by his bungling government. I expected him to make the announcement but he is hiding now,” he opined.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, also a former Deputy Communications Minister, is certain the current socio-economic situation in the country will take the NPP to opposition in 2024.

“The current situation is enough to lose an election; if Ghanaians voted against NDC in a better situation than this, you can image what they will do when the situation is worst so NPP should be ready,” he stated.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said they hope going to IMF will put government on its toes to revive the ailing economy.

“All we will insist on is that, the going of IMF should lead to a change in the way they manage the economy to bring relief to all of us,” he added.