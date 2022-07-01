President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Minister of Finance to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund.

A statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and dated July 1, 2022, said there had already been a conversation between the IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva and President Akufo-Addo, conveying the government’s decision to engage the Fund.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has authorized Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), inviting the Fund to support an economic programme put together by the Government of Ghana”.

“This follows a telephone conversation between the President and the IMF Managing Director, Krisalina Georgivia, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage the Fund.”

Cabinet at a meeting on June 30th, 2022, supported the government’s decision to pursue an economic programme from the Fund.

The engagement with the IMF, the statement, pointed out will seek to provide a balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

ALSO READ: